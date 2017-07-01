Modern London.

Via The Guardian:

Two teenagers, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, have been arrested as police launch a major investigation into a series of five acid attacks that took place in less than 90 minutes in east London on Thursday night.

One of the victims was said to have suffered “life-changing” injuries during one of the attacks, which were carried out by two male suspects on a moped.

The Metropolitan police said the incidents on Thursday night appeared to be linked, and two involved victims having their mopeds stolen. Police said two male teenagers had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery.

The Met commissioner, Cressida Dick, condemned the acid attacks as “completely barbaric” in an LBC interview on Friday morning.

