Dad of US boy with same rare genetic condition as terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard contacted us to say experimental treatment helped his son pic.twitter.com/r7FGhpocXZ

Great news! You can see video of father above whose child had a similar diagnosis and treatment helped his son.

LONDON – An American doctor will head to the UK next week to examine Charlie Gard, the 11-month old boy suffering from a rare genetic disorder.

High Court Judge Nicholas Francis said Friday that he was “open-minded about the evidence” to come after the visit of Dr. Michio Hirano of Columbia University.

Hirano’s research focuses on mitochondrial diseases and genetic myopathies and he has treated others with conditions similar to Charlies.

He testified on Thursday that Charlie has a 10 percent chance of improving with experimental treatment available in the U.S. The judge ruled he could meet with Charlie’s doctor’s to discuss his case.

Charlie’s parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, have been in a bitter legal battle with the hospital to keep him alive. On Thursday, they walked out of a courtroom after arguing with the judge, but returned later in the day.

The family believes the experimental treatment has a chance of improving the boy’s quality of life and reducing the brain damage the illness has already inflicted on the boy.

Keep reading…