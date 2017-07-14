Hawaii federal judge rules more family members are exempt from travel ban pic.twitter.com/n5kjLVyUxH

Once again, activist judge trying to set national policy. He’s expanding it not just to grandparents but to aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws and “anyone invited in by a charity,” according to Fox. That basically would eviscerate the ban.

Via Fox News:

A federal judge in Hawaii on Thursday expanded the list of “bona fide” family relationships needed by people seeking new visas from six majority Muslim countries to avoid President Trump’s travel ban.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson ordered the U.S. not to enforce the travel ban on grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins of people in the U.S.

“Common sense, for instance, dictates that close family members be defined to include grandparents,” Watson said in his ruling. “Indeed grandparents are the epitome of close family members.”

The travel ban affects those trying to enter the U.S. from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen.

