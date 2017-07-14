Oh, nothing wrong there…

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez transferred large sums of money to a former rival’s campaign after he dropped out of the DNC chair race and endorsed Perez.

Former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison dropped out the race for the DNC chairmanship only days before balloting. IRS filings show that a month later, Perez’s campaign committee transferred $22,270 to Harrison’s campaign, paying off his entire debt, Politico reports.

NBC News reported during the race that Harrison “was said to have had the third largest number of votes committed to him in a crowded field,” and that his endorsement “might be enough to put Perez over the top on the first round of voting.” Harrison is now associate chairman and counselor of the DNC.

