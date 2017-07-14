As we’ve seen with the travel ban and other decisions, packing the lower courts is just as vital as the Supreme Court. Now is the time to do as much as possible to change and prevent activist judges for a generation.

Via Daily Caller:

A Senate panel cleared several of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees Thursday, just hours before the White House announced its fifth slate of judicial candidates.

The day was a productive one for an administration facing an unprecedented number of vacancies on federal courts.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance the confirmation of several Trump nominees to federal appeals courts Thursday morning. John Bush, a Louisville lawyer in private practice, and Damien Schiff, a public interest litigator, were each approved by the committee on a party-line vote. Bush was nominated for a seat on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, while Schiff was tapped for a 15-year term on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Kevin Newsom’s nomination to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals advanced to the full Senate 18-2.

Schiff and Bush in particular faced a bruising confirmation hearing, as lawmakers grilled the pair on inflammatory posts written on various law blogs. Schiff referred to Justice Anthony Kennedy as a “judicial prostitute” in a 2007 post on the Omnia Omnibus blog, while Bush called Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz a “sore loser” for declining to endorse the president during the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Keep reading…