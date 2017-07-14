But Democrats will run it and their chances in 2018 into the ground before they stop…

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. — There’s a little piece of Russia in the heart of Trump Country, USA.

Urals, Russian-made motorcycles, sit outside Mike’s Cycle and Marine in Waynesboro, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville.

Inside, the shop’s namesake, Mike Mitchell, uses a wrench to crank a lug nut off a motorcycle. His wife, Debbie, smokes a cigarette in the office.

After 37 years of working in Wayne County, Tenn., Mike Mitchell loves bikes. He’s met Russians and liked them too.

Mitchell isn’t losing sleep over the scrutiny of President Trump’s ties to Russia and revelations surrounding his son’s meeting to get damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“I’m sure the other side was looking for dirt. I just can’t believe they weren’t. I’m sure the Americans are over there piddling and messing around in their business. If they’re over here messing in our system, we’ve just got to figure out how to keep it from affecting us,” he said.

In November, Wayne County — with a population of fewer than 17,000 — overwhelmingly voted for Trump. More than 93% of the residents are white. At 86%, the county had the highest percentage of Trump voters of any county in Tennessee. But the county has supported the Republican presidential candidate in every election since at least 1912.

The region, filled with rolling hills and woods near the Alabama border, is still proud of Trump, said Wayne County Republican Party Chairwoman Stephanie Pearson.

“I probably am a bigger supporter of him. I have a greater respect and admiration for him and his office,” said Pearson.

