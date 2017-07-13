Guess the Democrats are stuck in a Cold War mind warp…

Via Free Beacon:

Former Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau admitted Democrats were wrong to criticize Mitt Romney’s 2012 assessment of Russia as “our No. 1 geopolitical foe” during an episode of the liberal podcast “Pod Save America” Thursday.

As Russia has dominated headlines with its interference in the 20`6 election and the investigation into whether members of Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with the Kremlin, Democrats are being reminded of Romney’s mocked statement in 2012 that Russia was the top geopolitical foe of the United States, citing its support of some of the world’s worst actors.

Former Jeb Bush spokesman Tim Miller, a critic of Trump, appeared Thursday on “Pod Save America,” which is hosted by a revolving group of former Obama aides. They discussed the recently reported meeting taken by Donald Trump Jr. with a Russian attorney last year, where he expected useful information on Hillary Clinton.

