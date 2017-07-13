I hope they kept him for awhile and grilled him a lot.

Via Fox News:

The U.S. Secret Service said Thursday it is investigating comments about President Donald Trump made by a Democratic state lawmaker from Maine in a video posted this week on Facebook.

Responding to a Fox News inquiry regarding remarks by state Rep. Scott Hamann, a Secret Service spokesman replied, “The Secret Service is aware of the comments in question and are investigating the matter.

“Allegations of any threat, inappropriate interest or unusual behavior directed towards a Secret Service protectee receives the highest priority of all our investigations.”

