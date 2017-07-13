Good job all around!

Via Fox News:

A Texas police department on Wednesday honored a teen who was almost fired for buying an officer a free cookie earlier this month.

Katy Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of Zachary Randolph, 18, with three officers, commending the teen for his “selfless deed.”

“It was our pleasure to finally meet the young man from Great American Cookies, who did a selfless deed despite what others may have thought,” the Facebook caption said. “Sergeant McClure and the rest of the Katy Police Department would like to say thank you for supporting law enforcement and going the extra step to show your appreciation.”

Keep reading…