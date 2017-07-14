Jesse is back to being top dog.

Via The Blaze:

The Rev. Jesse Jackson said defeated 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton really “won the election” against Republican President Donald Trump last November — and that “it was stolen.”

Jackson made his remarks Thursday during a labor breakfast at the annual conference of his organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, in Chicago.

Here are Jackson’s words in context before introducing Tom Perez, head of the Democratic National Committee:

“To have a head of our party who is sensitive to the plight of working people is the order of this day,” Jackson said. “Don’t forget — when you lose, you tend to amplify ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda.’ When you win, you cover up your sins. Don’t let anybody fool you, we worked last year, we won the election. It was stolen.”

A hesitant and mild applause followed…

Keep reading…