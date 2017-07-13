The picture was posted to Natalia Veselnitskaya’s account Christmas Eve 2015.

Why is this interesting? Because of her connection to Fusion GPS who was behind the dodgy dossier. And John McCain was the one who passed the dossier to the FBI which then resulted in surveillance and the blow-up of the whole narrative.

Update:

Man in the picture who is not McCain is a man named Mark Feygin, who is anti-Putin.

He is saying that neither he or McCain was with Veselnitskaya.

Since the picture doesn’t actually contain her, she could have poached the picture from someone or somewhere else.

There’s a lot of false information about her floating out there.

She is not anti-Putin.

While she has pictures of the Woman’s March, which has pictures that are anti-Trump, she is critical of the marchers in her description.

She apparently poached the picture from McCain’s twitter account, which he posted in April 2015.



