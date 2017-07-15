Slap a Union label on their behinds, problem solved.

Via MLive:

New, hungry workers on Western Michigan University’s campus have drawn a union grievance.

After a half-acre trial run in 2016, Western Michigan University hired a team of goats this summer to clear 15 woodland acres on campus.

Goats consume three to five pounds of vegetation per day, according to rental company Munchers on Hooves LLC, and they leave behind natural fertilizer.

But the natural mowers have not impressed everyone.

A statement written in a newsletter indicates a grievance was filed relating to the to subcontracting and the use of goats.

WMU Horticulturist Nicholas Gooch said the language provided to him came from the July 17, 2017, Chief Steward Report newsletter, written by Kathi Babbit, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees local 1668 chief steward.

“I also filed a grievance as it relates to subcontracting and the use of goats which was not reported to the Local and again, we have people on layoff,” a copy of the newsletter Gooch provided to the Kalamazoo Gazette reads.

Calls placed and messages left for union officials were not returned this week.

“Afscme At Wmu,” a Facebook page, in June posted a link to a news story about the goats on campus, and mentioned nine employees out of work.

