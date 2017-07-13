WASHINGTON – Senate Republican leaders rolled out a new version of their healthcare bill Thursday that will allow insurers to sell cheaper plans that don’st meet the current law’s requirements.

The revised legislation keeps the previously proposed $772 billion cut in projected Medicaid spending, preserves two Obamacare taxes on high-income earners and provides $45 billion to combat the nation’s burgeoning opioid epidemic.

Senate GOP leaders also included $70 billion to help states drive down premiums and other health care-related costs; a measure to allow individuals to use health savings accounts to pay for their insurance premiums; expanded options for Americans looking to purchase plans that lower out-of-pocket costs; and a reinsurance fund to help subsidize the cost of covering sicker Obamacare enrollees.

Keep reading…