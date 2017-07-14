Don’t fret, moonbats, if you give Pelosi just $1 she can “protect President Obama’s legacy.”

Via DCCC email:

I’m livid — and I need your $1 to fight back.

Senate Republicans’ final health repeal bill is sickening.

They ignored moms and dads who are terrified that their sick kids will lose care.

They ignored elderly Americans who will be bankrupted by medical costs.

Andrew, they were driven solely by their vicious hatred for President Obama.

They’d let Americans lose lives all to notch an anti-Obama victory. That’s why we need to fight harder than ever to stop this bill from ever reaching the Senate floor.

We need a massive surge of grassroots opposition — bigger than we’ve EVER seen before — to force McConnell to hear our demands. It’ll take 1O,OOO gifts by midnight tomorrow.

Can I count on your $1 to protect President Obama’s legacy?

Thank you,

Nancy