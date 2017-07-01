This will make a great movie some day.

Via The Mirror:

A soldier on a perilous mission to gather crucial intelligence deep behind Islamic State lines during the ferocious battle of Mosul shot dead six enemy fighters.

The fearless special forces hero Mohammed Qasim, dubbed the Lion of Mosul, disguised himself as one of the fanatics and conned them into believing he was one of them.

The Iraqi discovered the location of ISIS positions and key sniper and machine gun teams.

Last night senior Iraqi officers applauded the 25-year-old’s actions.

General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi said: “We are all very proud of what this soldier did. He is a very brave man. He makes us all hold our heads up high.”

