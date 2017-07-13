Al Gore will do anything to make himself feel like he hasn’t wasted the last 30 years of his life.

Via Climate Depot:

Former Vice President Al Gore likened the battle against “global warming” to previous social causes. Gore spoke to the EcoCity World Summit in Melbourne Australia on July 13th. The conference is being held from July 12-14.

“The abolition of slavery, woman’s suffrage and women’s rights, the civil rights movement and the anti apartheid movement in South Africa, the movement to stop the toxic phase of nuclear arms race and more recently the gay rights movement,” Gore said. “All these movements have one thing in common. they were all met with ferocious resistance,” Gore said on July 13th during his talk to the conference in Melbourne. (Full Transcript of Al Gore’s Speech to Australian Climate Summit)

Gore sang the praises of fossil fuels during his speech. “Must we change? We have had tremendous benefits from our reliance on fossil fuels. Poverty has declined, living standards have increased and we still depend on them for more than 80% of world’s energy,” Gore opened his talk stating. But then he again added, “Must we change?”

Gore’s answer was yes — we must change and he spent the remainder of his talk on showing the alleged negative impacts of carbon dioxide’s impact on the climate. Gore’s talk featured bad weather stills and videos from around the world from floods to typhoons to heat waves and wild fires and blamed them on rising CO2 emissions from fossil fuels. (Climate Depot Note: Blaming extreme weather on “climate change” is not supported by evidence.)

