Fake meets news.

Via Daily Caller:

Mediaite published an article Wednesday incorrectly claiming that CNN host Anderson Cooper said “oh Jesus” to White House deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka during a televised interview.

Mediaite incorrectly claimed that Cooper had blasphemed in frustration at Gorka’s comments and posted a play-by-play snippet of the interview.

However, this transcript inaccurately represented Cooper’s words.

“You used that line on Monday, and it was sort of mildly amusing on Monday,” Cooper said in the interview. He then caught himself and said, “Tuesday, sorry.”

Mediaite misinterpreted this self-correction as Cooper saying “oh Jesus” in disgust.

