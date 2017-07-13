Will get there, one way or another…

Via Daily Caller:

A potential lawsuit from Republican state attorneys general might force the Trump administration to enact a campaign trail promise.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Republican attorneys general in nine other states sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that said that they will sue the federal government if it does not begin to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The DACA program, which was started by former President Obama, protects around 790,000 illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as minors. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly told members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Wednesday that he can’t assure them that the administration would prevail over this legal challenge.

Keep reading…