Bizarre side note: One of them is former Occupy Wall Street leader Robert Grodt, who fathered “Occubaby.”

Via Newsweek

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) announced Tuesday the deaths of three foreign volunteers, two from the U.S. and one from the U.K., amid the U.S.-backed force’s campaign to defeat the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in its de facto capital of Raqqa, Syria.

The YPG’s press office said that 28-year-old Robert Grodt of California and 22-year-old Luke Rutter of Birkenhead, U.K. were killed during an ISIS ambush late Wednesday in the suburbs of Raqqa, while 29-year-old Nicholas Warden of New York later succumbed to fatal injuries sustained the same day, according to The Guardian. The YPG is a major part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurd-dominated coalition of Arabs and ethnic minorities that serve as the U.S.’s primary partner in the more than eight-month-long campaign to eradicate ISIS in northern Syria. The YPG eulogized the trio in three separate videos and commemorated their deaths, along with four native militants, in an official statement.

“As the YPG, we renew our vows to our comrades and promise that we will stay true to their memories and crown the revolution with victory. We also promise our internationalist martyrs that we will continue this revolution until all of humanity is free,” the YPG said in a statement posted to its official Facebook page. “Our people will also never forget and stay true to the martyrs who came here and who accepted Rojava as their homeland and its people as their own people and fought for them.”