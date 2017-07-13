Grassley and Feinstein not ruling out subpoenas for Donald Trump Jr. testimony. More here: https://t.co/y5HpjEWFWC

Via Right Scoop:

Senate Judiciary Chairman, Chuck Grassley, is calling on Trump Jr. to testify before the judiciary committee over the emails about his Russian meeting:

CNN – The heads of the Senate Judiciary Committee are writing a letter to Donald Trump Jr. Thursday requesting that he testify before the committee, Chairman Chuck Grassley told CNN.

Grassley, R-Iowa, previewed his intentions Wednesday when he told reporters that he wanted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to testify before the committee as early as next week, following revelations related to Trump Jr.’s email exchange with a Russian lawyer regarding potentially damaging information against Hillary Clinton.

