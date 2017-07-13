Both points are true: strong defense and strong pro-U.S. energy program are not things Putin wants. Not like selling him our uranium…

Via Newsmax:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday debunked reports Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted him in the White House, because he is doing things the Kremlin leader doesn’t like, including rebuilding the U.S. military.

“We are the most powerful country in the world – and we are getting more and more powerful because I’m a big military person,” Trump told CBN founder Pat Robertson in a White House interview to be aired Thursday on the “700 Club.”

“If Hillary [Clinton] had won, our military would be decimated. Our energy would be much more expensive.

“That’s what Putin doesn’t like about me,” he said “And that’s why I say: ‘Why would he want me?’

