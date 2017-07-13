It should be up to them. But it isn’t, in Britain.

LONDON – The parents of a baby with a rare disease returned to a court in London on Thursday, hoping for a fresh analysis of their wish to take the critically-ill child to the United States for medical treatment.

Charlie Gard’s parents disagree with Britain’s most famous children’s hospital on how best to care for the 11-month-old with a rare genetic condition.

Great Ormond Street Hospital argues experimental treatment in America won’t help and may cause the child to suffer. The hospital believes his life support systems should be turned off.

The parents want to try — but it isn’t up to them.

