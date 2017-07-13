Sigh. This is what Democrats do. There is no crime in the meeting in the facts as set forth, as Alan Dershowitz has already pointed out. But Democrats are already off to the races pushing the fantasy speculation.

Via Daily Caller:

WASHINGTON — A Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said that Donald Trump Jr. may face prison time if he is criminally charged and convicted for his communication with a Russian lawyer who offered opposition research on the Clinton campaign last year.

“These emails are textbook evidence of criminal intent. It is a bombshell for this investigation because the most difficult element of any crime is criminal intent to prove, and it will lead to numerous other avenues of investigation and probably indicates many other meetings,” Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal told The Daily Caller Wednesday.

“If he is charged and convicted, there certainly is potential for criminal prison time,” added Blumenthal, the former attorney general of his home state.

