So when you see leftists behind such things as anti-fracking and DAPL, check the Russian connections. It’s a very practical reason to protest and undermine our energy efforts: because it serves their purpose, in addition to contributing to their effort to encourage chaos that’s been going on for decades.

Via Washington Times:

Two key House Republicans have called on the Trump administration to investigate whether Russia is trying to undermine the U.S. energy industry by funding environmental activism as part of a “propaganda war against fossil fuels.”

Russia’s goal is to “suppress the widespread adoption of fracking in Europe and the U.S.,” according to a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin from House Science, Space and Technology Committee chairman Lamar Smith and energy subcommittee chairman Randy Weber.

“If you connect the dots, it is clear that Russia is funding U.S. environmental groups in an effort to suppress our domestic oil and gas industry, specifically hydraulic fracking,” said Mr. Smith, Texas Republican, in a Friday statement.

