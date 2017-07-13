Self deport and avoid the crowds.

Via Washington Times:

A key member of Congress is warning illegal immigrants to be prepared for “mass deportations” after emerging from what he characterized as a disappointing meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly.

Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez, an Illinois Democrat who has been a chief defender of immigrants’ rights, said as many as 1 million people here on temporary amnesties from deportation could see their status expire, and could face deportation.

About 800,000 of those are Dreamers, who face a major court test after Texas said it would sue to overturn the 2012 deportation amnesty, known as DACA, that was created by President Obama but has been continued under Mr. Kelly and President Trump. Some 200,000 others are here under a humanitarian program, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), after natural disasters struck their home countries — in some cases nearly two decades ago.

After a meeting between Mr. Kelly and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Mr. Gutierrez said he’s not optimistic on either program.

“This was a wake-up call that Trump, Sessions and Kelly are serious about mass deportation and are anxious to get started,” Mr. Gutierrez said. “It is a call to action for people who oppose mass deportation and turning the documented into undocumented so that they can be deported.”

Keep reading…