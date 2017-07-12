Might as well, Minnesota sent Al Franken to the Senate.

Via Mlive:

Is Kid Rock running for U.S. Senate?

The Michigan native plans “a major announcement in the near future,” according to his Twitter page.

A “Kid Rock for Senate” website has appeared online, and the “All Summer Long” singer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, emphatically confirmed its authenticity in another Twitter post.

There were no immediate campaign finance filings in Ritchie’s name online Wednesday.

The main display photo on the apparent campaign website features Kid Rock next to a taxidermied deer with a “Made in Detroit” logo in the background.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election in 2018.

Keep reading…