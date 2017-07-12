But Democrats don’t understand law, they just understand attacking and smear campaigns.

Via Newsmax:

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that “I don’t see a crime” in Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting last year with a lawyer with ties to the Russian government.

“Even if there was coordination, even if the worst-case scenario as far as we know now is the Russians getting in touch with Trump Jr. and saying: ‘We have some dirt on Hillary Clinton. Come. We’ll give it to you,'” he told Miranda Khan on “America Talks Live” in an interview.

