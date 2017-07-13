Not too much hypocrisy there.

Via Free Beacon;

Ellen Weintraub, a controversial Democratic commissioner at the Federal Election Commission, has taken more than 30 foreign trips since joining the commission despite warning against foreign influence in state and federal elections.

In Weintraub’s quest to combat foreign influence, the commissioner has submitted a plan that could potentially target conservative media outlets that take political advertising, such as the Drudge Report. The plan put forth by Weintraub, which will be discussed Thursday, could lead to subpoenas targeting news websites, the owners of the sites, and their editorial news decisions, experts told the Washington Examiner.

“I believe that this Commission can indeed rise to the challenge of understanding what happened in the 2016 election and plugging any legal or procedural holes that could allow foreign actors to interfere with our future elections,” Weintraub said.