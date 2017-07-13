All aboard the crazy train.

Via Sun Sentinel:

The entire Fort Lauderdale Police Department should undergo extra training on how to properly treat transgender people, a city panel has decided.

The suggestion came Monday during a Citizens Police Review Board hearing for a police officer who categorized a transgender woman as male on a citation.

The board, which serves as a watchdog group over police, also decided the officer should receive a written reprimand for the incident.

“I think it’s fair,” said board member Marc Dickerson. “It’s a matter of training and the officers need training.”

Officer James Brinton faced a complaint from Shelby Kendall after he pulled her over in January for reckless driving in a Camaro. Despite Kendall’s driver’s license saying she is female, Brinton changed the traffic citation to list her as male.

Brinton said he thought the information on the driver’s license was a mistake.

The additional training could mean officers are required to watch a 13-minute video from the U.S. Department of Justice and then signing a document acknowledging that they saw the video. Dickerson said it could take a few weeks to get the entire Fort Lauderdale police force to see the video.

