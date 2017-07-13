I’m guessing the vast majority of Japanese-Americans who were sent to internment camps beg to differ.

Via NTK:

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) claimed on Wednesday that it was his impression that Muslim Americans today are in the same mindset as Japanese Americans were during WWII when they were sent to internment camps.

Durbin’s remarks came during questioning at a Judiciary Committee hearing for President Trump’s nominee to serve as FBI Director, Christopher Wray, and touched on Trump’s travel ban.

“So, I said to you that it is my impression in meeting with Muslim Americans in my state, families, and individuals, they are in the same state of mind today as Japanese Americans were during World War II when many were headed to internment camps,” Durbin told the committee.