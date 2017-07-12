ISIS is the one that can infiltrate more, that is already here. North Korea is the one that can take out more people in a single blow if successful, albeit unlikely.

Via Daily Caller:

U.S. voters view North Korea as a greater threat to national security than ISIS, according to a survey released Wednesday.

Morning Consult’s survey asked 1,983 registered voters a series of questions about the current state of the country. Forty percent of voters believe that North Korea poses the greatest threat to the U.S., compared to 30 percent who believe that ISIS is the bigger problem.

After North Korea and ISIS, Russia was the third largest national security threat to the U.S., according to 16 percent of respondents. Voters who stated that North Korea is the main threat also believed that President Donald Trump will successfully handle conflicts with North Korea, according to the survey.

