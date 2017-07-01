The Article they allege, that he obstructed justice about Michael Flynn by firing Comey is ridiculous, as he had the right to pardon Flynn and to fire Comey.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Brad Sherman (D., Calif.) announced he introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Sherman was joined by Rep. Al Green (D., Texas) as a co-sponsor on the measure. They have both publicly called for Trump’s impeachment in the past, as has Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has cautioned against impeachment talk, despite her own criticism of Trump.

Republicans control the House of Representatives and many Democrats are hesitant to go as far as calling anything done by Trump “impeachable,” fearing political backlash.

Sherman’s argument of impeachment is focused on claiming Trump has committed obstruction of justice regarding the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Keep reading…