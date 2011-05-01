Don’t give them any.

Via Newsweek:

After years of the notorious Palestinian Authority practice of paying stipends to terrorists and their families, the issue is now being legislatively targeted simultaneously by both Israel and the United States, with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee holding hearings on these payments today.

It is critical for the Palestinians to understand that incentivizing and rewarding terrorism that has killed Israelis and Americans will not be tolerated, and it is vital to come up with a solution that ends these detestable payments without creating a serious deterioration in Israel’s security.

One of the principles that has been embraced by the Israeli government, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel’s security establishment is that terrorism must be deterred without making the situation on the ground worse or risking a larger outbreak of violence.

Daily Emails and Alerts – Get the best of Newsweek delivered to your inbox

Keep reading…