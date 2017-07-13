Facts, schmacts.

Via NTK:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), one of the leaders of ‘the resistance’ to the Trump administration, claimed at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday that President Trump has been bad for the economy.

This claim came less than a week after a jobs report showed that the U.S. economy exceeded expectations and added more than 220,000 jobs in the month of June.

“Trump made many big promises to Americans about ushering in a new level of economic prosperity in America,” she said. “Let’s look at what Trump has actually done when it comes to our economy. None of it is good.”

