This is actually incredibly funny. And no, it doesn’t prove collusion. But it does prove Jared Sexton is hilariously ridiculous.
On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. published via Twitter the email chain between himself and a British promoter regarding the possibility of a Russian lawyer having information about Hillary Clinton. Shortly after Trump Jr. tweeted, the New York Times published a story on the emails. For one journalist, that wasn’t the main story. No, it was that he got scooped and wasted a year of his life.
Jared Yates Sexton, who according to his Twitter bio has written for the New York Times, Politico, and The New Republic, had a somewhat public meltdown over Trump Jr.’s tweet. Here, let him explain.