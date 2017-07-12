Good news! But he’s still in serious condition.

Via Washington Examiner:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was released from the ICU at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday nearly a month after he was shot during a congressional baseball practice session in Alexandria, Va., according to multiple reports.

The six-term Louisiana Republican underwent surgery for an infection last week as a result of gunshot wounds he sustained to the hip on June 23.

Scalise, 51, was among four people wounded in the attack last month when a gunman opened fire on a field of GOP lawmakers at ball practice.

