Guess she should dress like an angry lesbian instead.

Via Mediaite:

MSNBC contributor Joan Walsh appeared on MSNBC Live on Sunday and attacked Ivanka Trump for not only briefly sitting in for her father at a G20 summit meeting, but for wearing a “girlie” dress while doing so.

The author of the book, “What’s the Matter with White People?”, believes that Ivanka’s “ornamental” dress was symbolic of “patriarchal, authoritarian societies” where daughters are “property”.

Walsh sai “I don’t mean to sound sexist” just prior to making comments that would likely have been condemned as sexist had they been directed at many women other than the President’s daughter.

“Right. With big bows on her sleeve. I mean, I don’t mean to sound sexist — it can be dangerous to comment on what women wear — but the fact that she sat in for her father in a dress that was so incredibly ornamental was such a contradiction in terms”, Walsh said. “And I think that what we see is that in patriarchal, authoritarian societies, daughters have great value — they are property. And the message that she is sending about her own value, about her place in the White House, and about the place of women in this administration, I think, are really frightening.”

