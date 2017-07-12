Watch liberal heads implode in 3…2…1

Via Daily Mail:

This is the moment evangelical leaders laid their hands on Donald Trump’s back as they prayed over him in the Oval Office.

Evangelical Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne led a prayer circle alongside his wife Adonica and then shared the image on Facebook.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence can be seen closing their eyes and bowing their heads in the solemn moment.

The group was invited to pray with Trump during a meeting with members of the White House’s Office of Public Liaison.

Others pictured included Jack Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, and Michele Bachmann, the former Republican congresswoman from Minnesota.

