Will she be outlining her cheating and lying? Because that’s what cost them, in addition to lack of message and a horrible candidate.

Via Free Beacon:

Former Democratic National committee interim chair and Hillary Clinton ally Donna Brazile will be highlighting the DNC’s dysfunction during the 2016 election in her upcoming book Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House.

The book deal was announced Wednesday and is set to be released on November 7, 2017—the one year anniversary of the election that placed President Donald Trump in the White House, the Washington Examiner reports.

Brazile’s publisher, Hachette Book Group, said the book will be “an explosive and revealing new look at the 2016 election: the first insider account of the Russian hacking of the DNC and the missteps by the Clinton campaign and Obama administration that enabled a Trump victory.”

