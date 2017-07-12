How cool is that?

Via Fox News:

Three real-life heroes will play themselves on the silver screen.

Clint Eastwood cast the three California men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 to play themselves in a film about their heroics, the film’s studio announced Tuesday.

Airman 1st Class Spencer Stone, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos and civilian Anthony Sadler, all childhood friends from California, will star in “The 15:17 to Paris,” a film based on the book they co-wrote about taking down a terrorist, Warner Bros. said in a statement.

The film, which began production this week, follows the lives of the three friends from childhood to the evening when they helped subdue the man who opened fire inside a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris.

