How does CNN know this? Once again, anonymous source. Normally, a legitimate prosecutor would never leak such a thing out as it might compromise his case. So it’s either false and/or it’s being leaked to hurt Trump and Jr.

Via NY Post:

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team will scrutinize Donald Trump Jr.’s emails about a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer promising to dish dirt on Hillary Clinton, CNN reported.

His ongoing probe into Russia’s meddling in the election and possible collusion with Team Trump will expand to include Trump Jr.’s sitdown with the Kremlin-connected attorney.

Keep reading…