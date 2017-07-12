Now there’s sometimes a delay between when police get on to you and when they can make a case against you, but six years? And after he had already made threats, allegedly?

Via Daily Mail:

A US soldier who was arrested for ties to ISIS pledged allegiance to the terror group as early as 2011, authorities have said.

Ikaika Erik Kang, who reportedly won the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, is accused of giving US military documents and training to the terrorist group.

Kang, 34, continued to serve in the Army for years after expressing support for ISIS as the military and the FBI investigated to determine whether he posed a threat, authorities said.

Kang’s father Clifford has since said his son, who was was deployed to Iraq in 2011 and Afghanistan in 2013, may have been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Keep reading…