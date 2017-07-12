Media elitism on parade.

Via Daily Mail:

A New York Times columnist has been mocked after he described taking a friend with ‘only a high school degree’ to a Mexican restaurant after she was ‘anxious’ about his first choice, a gourmet eatery, because of the words on the menu.

David Brooks, 55, was made fun of for his column published on Tuesday titled, ‘How We Are Ruining America’.

In his piece, Brooks used his restaurant story as an example of the informal social barrier that directs people away from opportunities enjoyed by upper-middle-class culture.

‘Recently I took a friend with only a high school degree to lunch. Insensitively, I led her into a gourmet sandwich shop,’ the piece read.

