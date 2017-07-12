Via Fox News:

Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ “Hannity” Tuesday night that he “probably would have done things a little differently” when he met with a Russian attorney during his father’s presidential campaign in June 2016.

“This [was] pre-Russia fever. This [was] pre-Russia mania,” Trump Jr. told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “I don’t think my sirens went [off] or my antenna went up at this time because it wasn’t the issue that it’s been made out to be over the last nine months, ten months.”

However, the president’s eldest son also described the meeting as “a nothing,” adding, “I wouldn’t have even remembered it until you started scouring through this stuff. It was literally just a wasted 20 minutes, which was a shame.”

