Via Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump doubled down on his support for his son Donald Trump Jr on Wednesday, saying that attacks against him and the administration were the ‘greatest Witch Hunt in political history’.

Trump said that his son did a ‘good job’ on Fox News, where Trump Jr admitted he ‘would have done things differently’ after it was revealed he met with a Russian-linked lawyer with the hopes of getting ‘dirt’ on Hillary Clinton.

He then slammed ‘Fake News’, saying that anonymous sources were ‘made up and do not exist’.

‘My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!’ he said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

