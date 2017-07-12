Because his feelings were more important than respect for Officer Miosotis Familia and her family.

Via NY Post:

A Bronx teen defiantly blasted the NWA song “F— Tha Police” out his third-floor apartment window Tuesday as thousands of cops were gathered below to mourn slain cop Miosotis Familia — prompting a house call from about 20 officers.

The young man, who identified himself as Julien Rodriguez, 16, said it was “satisfying” to play the song on repeat from his apartment on East 188 Street, claiming that his older brother and best friend were unjustifiably killed by cops.

“Since they did not show respect for my brother and my friend, why should I show respect to them?” the teen told The Post.

About 20 officers went up to the apartment to try to halt the music, with one cop speaking to the teen in Spanish about his own time growing up as a Latino in the city, law-enforcement sources said.

Keep reading…