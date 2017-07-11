How cute is this? What a terrific judge!

PROVIDENCE, RI — Judge Frank Caprio has ruled Rhode Island’s Providence Municipal Court since 1985.

In many ways, he looks and acts like your average judge – wearing his black robe while making judgments in cases.

What makes Caprio special is his connection with his community, his understanding of people’s circumstances, and his connection with kids. He often asks the children of defendants to accompany him on the bench, asking them questions and instilling advice.

When a father showed up for a traffic violation, Caprio went a step further, asking the defendant’s five-year-old son, Jacob, to help him with his ruling.

“I have three choices,” Caprio told Jacob. “I can fine him $90, I can charge him $30 or I can charge him nothing. What do you think I should do?”

After a long pause young Jacob came up with a surprising answer.

“Thirty.”

For Caprio and his court room, it was a cute surprise that had them all laughing.

As for how dad could pay his fine? Judge Caprio came up with a creative solution.

Watch the video above to see it all unfold. You can also watch other rulings from Caprio’s court on his show, Caught in Providence.