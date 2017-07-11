But the Obama team is just so cultured!

Via Free Beacon:

A new memoir documents a Barack Obama White House in which a fratty speech writing team smoked, drank, told “dick jokes,” and used their jobs to sleep with women.

David Litt, a former Obama speech writer, will release Thanks Obama: My Hopey Changey White House Years in September, the Daily Mail reports.

Litt, a Yale graduate, and, at just 24 years of age in 2011, one of the youngest White House speech writers, tells the story of applying for a White House position with a history of recreational drug use.

“After some back-of-the-envelope math, I listed thirty instances of undergraduate marijuana use, plus one experience with mushrooms I made clear I hadn’t enjoyed,” Litt recalls.

