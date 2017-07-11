Good. Kaspersky stinks anyway.

Via Daily Caller:

The Trump administration is considering a ban on the use of software from a well-known Russian cybersecurity company that allegedly has connections to Russian intelligence.

U.S. government officials could determine within days whether it will remove Kaspersky Lab from the General Services Administration’s list of companies whose products are approved for use in federal agencies, according to an ABC news report Tuesday.

The decision will be the culmination of an “interagency review” that has been conducted by multiple federal agencies over the past weeks.

The government’s review comes amid allegations that Kaspersky Lab has ties to the FSB, Russia’s federal security service. Kaspersky Lab developed technology on behalf of the intelligence service, participated in joint projects and participated in ride alongs with FSB agents on raids, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.

