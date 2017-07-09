Why anyone cares what the royals think is beyond me. They’re not even British. They’re Germans. Unless Saxe-Coburg and Gotha is some new English name we’ve never heard of…

Via Daily Caller:

Prince Charles warned in July 2009 humanity had only 96 months to save the world from “irretrievable climate and ecosystem collapse, and all that goes with it” caused by unchecked consumerism.

Saturday marked the 96-month deadline the Prince of Wales set, meaning that, according to Charles, humanity has run out of time to avert “an environmental crisis.”

“We face the dual challenges of a world view and an economic system that seem to have enormous shortcomings, together with an environmental crisis – including that of climate change – which threatens to engulf us all,” Charles said in a 2009 speech at St. James’s Palace in London.

Charles is a fervent environmentalist and critic of capitalism, which he sees as “an enormous cost to the Earth.” In his 2009 speech, Charles claimed humanity needed “coherent financial incentives and disincentives” to to avoid environmental catastrophe.

The prince has argued global warming has already impacted society, claiming man-made warming was the “root cause” of the Syrian civil war. He also backed the Paris agreement on climate change that U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to exit in the coming years.

Keep reading…